Jade Cargill says she is motivated by Naomi’s success

Jade Cargill opened up about how seeing Naomi thrive in wrestling for so many years is truly motivating for her. She says it’s “so inspiring” to witness Naomi’s journey and the way she continues to evolve in the industry. Jade elaborates, “I think Naomi gets it. She just gets it, and to see her shed new skin that no one ever seen before and she was ready to unlock, it’s inspiring,” highlighting how Naomi’s ability to reinvent herself while staying at the top leaves a strong impression.

Jade also acknowledges the challenges of a long career in wrestling, pointing out, “The fact that she still loves this business after being in it for so long, because it can become taxing and it can become so, so much, right? But she strapped up her boots and she’s still pushing it, and she’s still in love with it.” She admires Naomi’s unwavering passion and dedication, noting that it’s rare for someone to maintain such enthusiasm and commitment over time.

For Jade personally, Naomi’s resilience is more than just impressive—it’s motivating. She shares, “I’m hoping she inspires me to keep on pushing, strap up my boots and keep pushing when it’s time, when things get hard as well.”

