Former TNA star headed to AEW, Omos/WWE update, former AEW performer gives birth

– Ace Austin is at tonight’s AEW Collision taping, and Tony Khan confirmed that he is All Elite.
– Former AEW wrestler Kayla Rossi announced the birth of her daughter Kaylani Cora.
– The name of Omos has recently come up in AAA discussions, and there’s a strong chance he could appear at this weekend’s AAA TripleMania XXXIII PLE.