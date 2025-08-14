Eric Bischoff speaks highly of Karrion Kross, Naomi on her father’s health scare (video)

– Eric Bischoff spoke highly of Karrion Kross’s potential and where he’d like to see him go next. “I hope he ends up in TNA. TNA’s got some shit going on. They’re making good moves. Their audience is growing.” Bischoff pointed out that the company’s momentum is building and hinted they could be on the verge of something big, saying, “I said it here a month or two ago. They’re one major TV deal away from being the number 2 wrestling promotion in the country, in the world for that matter.”

(Source: 83 Weeks)

– Naomi reveals she shockingly almost lost her father but Stephanie McMahon stepped in to help.

– Naomi reveals she shockingly almost lost her father but Stephanie McMahon stepped in to help.

“Thank you so much for helping in that situation. I remember, just even for me to have to call anybody that I work with…I don’t like to. But that’s just how serious it was and how afraid I was with the heart scare he had. I remember talking to John about it and I was like, “What do you think I should do?”

I remember going through that situation and was thinking, man…maybe we should ask Stephanie.

I’m glad I did too, because that was the information we needed. We got in contact with Dr. Donahue, and he was amazing. Dad’s back on track, but that could have gone so much downhill. But we’re good…he’s taking better care of himself. Me and my dad are very close. I don’t know what I would do if something was to happen to him, especially if I felt like I could have done something to help and provide for him.”

(Source: What’s Your Story? With Steph McMahon)