Cena at the Peacemaker Season 2 Premiere (photos), update on TNA's TV slot, Athena vs. Shirakawa

Steve Gerweck
– TNA is open to moving to Wednesday nights to go head-to-head with AEW’s flagship show, Dynamite. There’s also been talk about the company moving to a WWE-linked network

(source: SI)

John Cena at last night’s Peacemaker Season 2 Premiere

Athena will defend the ROH Women’s world title against Mina Shirakawa at the ROH’s Death Before Dishonor on August 29th.

– Happy 24th Birthday to NXT’s Ava

