Cena at the Peacemaker Season 2 Premiere (photos), update on TNA’s TV slot, Athena vs. Shirakawa

– TNA is open to moving to Wednesday nights to go head-to-head with AEW’s flagship show, Dynamite. There’s also been talk about the company moving to a WWE-linked network

(source: SI)

– John Cena at last night’s Peacemaker Season 2 Premiere

Nothing but ✌️and ❤️ at the #Peacemaker premiere last night. Excited for Season 2 and for audiences to enjoy the incredible story @JamesGunn has crafted. Watch it on @HBOMax August 21st! pic.twitter.com/qWTNlFFtYT — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 14, 2025

– Athena will defend the ROH Women’s world title against Mina Shirakawa at the ROH’s Death Before Dishonor on August 29th.

ROH Death Before Dishonor

2300 Arena, Philadelphia, PA

Friday, 8/29 ROH Women's World Title@AthenaPalmer_FG vs. @MinaShirakawa Mina Shirakawa wants revenge after suffering an injury at the hands of Athena at #AEWAllInTexas, and now she’s aiming for the title at #ROHDBD! pic.twitter.com/N294P8NLo0 — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) August 14, 2025

– Happy 24th Birthday to NXT’s Ava