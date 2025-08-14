Bret Hart and R-Truth notes

– R-Truth said his backstage segment with John Cena on last Friday’s WWE SmackDown was “so organic, that’s why it came across that way. You could feel it.” He was thrilled about the segment’s impact, saying “The proof is in the pudding, for just over a minute promo to be one of the biggest takeaways from the show, come on, I love that.” R-Truth also praised Cena personally, calling him “the G.O.A.T. in my eyes. Not only is he my childhood hero, I’ve learned a lot from being in the ring with him–and I’ve learned a lot from him in the back.”

Source: Undisputed

– Bret Hart reflected on how “the wrestlers today, for the most part, are actors pretending to be wrestlers” and criticized that “nobody puts a hold on” or uses “wrestling psychology anymore” like working a leg or focusing on pinning. He contrasted it with the era where wrestlers aimed to “tell a story and try to make things as real and believable as you can.”

Hart emphasized that “the real art form is to never injure anybody,” explaining that after a match, wrestlers should be able to hug, shake hands, and say, “I’m okay. Nothing hurt. I didn’t break my neck or anything. You didn’t knock all my teeth out.” He concluded bluntly that “the real art is to not hurt anyone. Unfortunately, Bill Goldberg never got that memo.”

Source: Vaughn Comic Con