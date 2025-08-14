8/14/25 TNA Impact Recap

– TNA kicks off with Moose being attacked backstage. The System want the tag match NOW instead of the main event.

(1) First Cla$$ & Trick Williams defeat The System

(2) The team of Indi Hartwell and Dani Luna defeated Myla Grace and Harley Cameron in a hard hitting match. Rosemary spits Indi with mist after the match.

(3) Matt Cardona defeats John Skyler.

Agent Zero goes to the ring and attacks, giving a devastating choke slam to Cardona, laying him out!

– Matt Cardona vs Mustafa Ali tomorrow at TNA Emergence

(4) Mike Santana defeated Eric Young, after the match Northern Armory started attacking Mike Santana before Sami Callahan came out to make the save.

– Santino joins us in the ring for the knockouts tag team summit. He welcomes the Elegance Brand to the ring, followed by Xia Brookside & Lei Ying Lee and the Inspiration. Lastly, he announces NXT’S Fatal Influence Fallon Henley & Jasmine Nyx.

Each team trash talks one another, and gets in one another’s faces. Santino calls security as all eight women attack each other, throwing bodies and caution to the wind!

– Also added to TNA Emergence:

BREAKING: @indi_hartwell will face @WeAreRosemary on the Countdown to #TNAEmergence LIVE this Friday at 7:30pm ET from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, MD! Get Tickets: https://t.co/LoHD9RgGqz Subscribe on TNA+: https://t.co/2L2bLjobCC WATCH #TNAiMPACT on… pic.twitter.com/ZvUQGfp1YU — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 15, 2025

– Mance Warner & Steph De Lander are ready to create more chaos in TNA

– Frankie Kazarian joins us in the ring for The Kings Speech! He brings out the contenders for the TNA International Championship, Jake Something and the the regining champion Steve Maclin. They go to battle at Emergence in a no disqualification match.

Although Frankie tries to engage both in conversation, neither will say a word. Until Steve tells him to shut up. Frankie cuts up Something, until Jake grabs him by the throat! All three end up scrapping,

(5) Our main event of the evening is a six man tag team match pairs up The Rascalz & Cedric Alexander versus TNA X divison champion Leon Slater & the tag team champions The Hardy Boys.

Trey Miguel is still out with hernia issues. Wishing him a speedy recovery! Myron Reed is filling in for him.

This match has everything you could want! Filled with the best champions and contenders that TNA has to offer. Bodies flying everywhere.

After a triple twist of fate, The Rascalz & Cedric retreat, but the Hardys help send Leon through the air for the attack.

In a huge surprise, Cedric Alexander gets the pin on Leon Slater, who is his opponent for the X divison championship on Emergence.