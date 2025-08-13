Vince McMahon addresses the controversy around Hulk Hogan’s racist remarks

Vince McMahon addressed the controversy around Hulk Hogan’s racist remarks, saying, “It was unforgivable and I was agasp, ‘What happened?’ When those things occurred, that’s not like him. ‘What in God’s name is going on?’” McMahon explained that once the comments came out, the company immediately distanced itself, “As soon as it happened, obviously, the company didn’t have anything to do with him anymore. We took him out of the Hall of Fame. You just don’t do those things.”

However, Hogan was later reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018, and McMahon defended that decision firmly: “I knew he wasn’t racist. I’ve been with him for so many years. He wasn’t racist. He said some racist things. He should pay for that, and he did.” He emphasized that while Hogan made a serious mistake, it didn’t define him: “In the end, I think everyone saw the real Hulk Hogan, Terry Bollea, and they felt, ‘Wait a minute, this guy doesn’t act like a racist. He’s not a racist.’ We all make mistakes. That was a big one, but he wasn’t a racist.”

McMahon reiterated this sentiment several times, highlighting his long history with Hogan and his belief that the remarks were out of character: “I knew he wasn’t a racist, I’d been with him for so many years. He wasn’t a racist. He said some racist things, and he should pay for that, and he did.”

Source: TMZ