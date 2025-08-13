Video: John Cena featured in the ESPN streaming service ad

John Cena is featured in the new ad for ESPN promoting their DTC service which will make its debut on August 21.

In the ad, Cena is seen in front of two big whiteboards where the names of “The all new ESPN app team” are listed.

With some of ESPN’s biggest moments playing in between, Cena then turns around and fist bumps the ESPN app mascot, aptly named App-E, as they walk away.

“The next era begins” is then flashed on the screen and the August 21 date and ESPN logo are shown.

WWE signed a five-year deal with ESPN last week for a total of $1.6 billion which will see them air all the premium live events exclusively on the new ESPN app, some of which will also be on the ESPN linear TV channels.

The deal kicks in with WrestleMania 42 from Las Vegas.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online