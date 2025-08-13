Video: Christian and Adam Copeland reunite

Cope vs. Stokley would be thrown out after powder was thrown in the eyes of Cope. FTR would get involved meaning the restraining order is null and void. After the bell as FTR looked to stick Cope with the spike piledriver, Christian would make the save clearing FTR from the ring. With his back turned however, The Patriarchy would look to strike but Cope and Christian made short work of them also.

We had Cope holding FTR off on one side of the ring and Christian holding The patriarchy of in the other. Tensions rise as both men lock eyes in the ring. In a call back to Cope’s first night in the company, they hug it out.

What do we have here?! @Christian4Peeps + @RatedRCope fight off all comers! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/SjGyg9TAKI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 14, 2025