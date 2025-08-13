Video: Brian Knobbs is facing a possible leg amputation

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
235

Former WWE & WCW tag team champion Brian Knobbs of the Nasty Boys released a video mentioning the hard times he has come upon and is asking the fans for help. Knobb is facing a possible leg amputation due to a recurring infection in his foot. This latest health crisis comes as he is also dealing with a severe injury to his wife, where she broke her ankle. Knobb also admits the recent death of his “best friend in the world,” Hulk Hogan is weighing on him. Lastly Knobb says he has a go fund me set up for people to donate.

Source: YouTube

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here