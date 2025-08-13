Video: Shayna Baszler on how long she had left on her WWE deal, in talks with another promotion

Shayna Baszler revealed that she has had talks with other promotions now that her 90 days have expired. She noted that it’s not a secret that she’s really good friends with Marina Shafir, and added that there has been some discussion about what the future could hold.

Baszler shared that she had 3 more years left on her WWE deal before they released her. She admitted that her WWE release “wasn’t unexpected” given that Sonya Deville had already left and both she and Zoey weren’t appearing on television. Looking ahead, she’s not ruling out a behind-the-scenes role, saying she would be open to having a conversation about potentially becoming a full-time agent in NXT, but she would need to discuss the money and her in-ring future.

Shayna Baszler shares she was released from WWE with nearly 3 years left on her contract: "It's obviously never a good feeling, but it was not unexpected… Just nothing was really hitting with creative. As much as it's a bummer in that moment, I kind of knew this was where we… pic.twitter.com/QiNvAej9qf — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 13, 2025

Source: The Ariel Helwani Show