Tony Khan: “I think the stories in AEW have been as strong as ever”

Tony Khan pushed back on the idea that AEW lacks storytelling, saying, “I think the stories in AEW have been as strong as ever. The wrestling people will say AEW is great. I think a lot of people would concede the action and wrestling—The athletic action is absolutely fantastic. Everyone agrees.” He added that if people aren’t watching the shows and are “just listening to a false narrative,” they might miss how “fantastic” AEW’s stories have been this year.

Khan pointed to examples like “some of the storytelling around Jon Moxley’s World Championship reign” and noted, “nobody can question, there’s a lot of storytelling in AEW. I think it’s fantastic, and a lot of the fans who actually pay attention to it think it’s great.” While acknowledging some claim there’s a lack of stories, he stated, “I don’t think that’s true at all, and it’s really, I think, not only a misconception, but a falsehood that people spread.”

Source: Z100 New York