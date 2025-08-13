TNA President Carlos Silva targeting September or October for new TV deal

TNA President Carlos Silva told Sports Illustrated that they are targeting September or October for an announcement of a new media rights deal to coincide with Bound For Glory.

“That would absolutely be the goal to try and get it done by then. Or certainly, if it’s not done, have it agreed to,” Silva said when talking about the potential timeline of an announcement.

When asked if The CW and A&E are in the running as rumored by multiple industry insiders, Silva didn’t deny it and said both of them “and more” are likely candidates, including streaming-only options.

“It’s about timing. It’s about who’s coming, who’s going, and where the slots are,” Silva said. “And certainly our job, and I think we did it in such a big way at Slammiversary, is to keep putting a great product out there that, to your point, creates buzz. If it creates buzz, then properties are going to want you.”

TNA currently airs on AXS TV, a network which is owned by the same parent company as TNA – Anthem Sports & Entertainment.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online