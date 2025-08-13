Sylvester Stallone Says Hulk Hogan Was In Class Of His Own, Recalls ‘Rocky III’

Filed to GERWECK.NET via TMZ:

Sylvester Stallone says Hulk Hogan knew he was destined to take over the world as the face of wrestling … and things really clicked for him once he starred in “Rocky III.”

In “TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan,” Sly looks back on a young Hulk who was just finding his footing in Hollywood way back in 1982 when they started filming the franchise’s third installment.

Sly says from the jump, he could tell Hulk had a certain glow and a light to him … or as Stallone says, “Certain people just have it.”

He says Hulk was at the inception of his career as an actor and wrestling superstar in “Rocky III” … and he started putting it all together during filming, and the rest is history.

One of the most incredible things Sly remembers about Hulk … the 300-pounder was breaking his falls to avoid injuring Stallone. Gravity still takes a toll, and Sly says Hulk — not him — took the brunt.

Sly also tells us Hulk’s fearlessness helped him climb to the top … and he showed guts and fortitude going after some monumental achievements.

Hulk died last month and Sly says we’ll never see someone like him again … because “Hulk was in a class of his own.”

“TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan” is now streaming on Hulu.