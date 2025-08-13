Nikki Bella speaks out about the viral meet-and-greet “prom pose” photo

Nikki Bella spoke out about the viral meet-and-greet “prom pose” photo, making it clear she didn’t see it as inappropriate but still plans to change how she handles such requests. She admitted, “I do feel like, from now on, there is gonna have to be a ‘no prom pose’ rule, after this photo.” Nikki explained that the fan involved wasn’t random—“he had an incredible story” and “asked very politely about doing a prom photo.” She had done similar poses before and felt no discomfort, saying, “I didn’t feel anything…it wasn’t like…it never felt inappropriate. It didn’t feel like what the photo looks like. I think that was his posture.”

She also pointed out possible visual misunderstandings in the image: “My pants were kind of baggy and stuck out. You know how sometimes photos get distorted? I honestly feel like that’s what (happened).” Nikki made it clear she would’ve reported any real issue, stating, “I would be honest and I would literally go straight to my rep, ‘Hey, that was really inappropriate, I felt stuff.’ I didn’t have that, at all.” She even joked about the possibility, adding, “Unless I’m getting played, but he had a very sweet story. He’s watched us from day one. He was very sweet.”

When the photo started getting attention, Nikki noticed, “I saw the page had like 1000 comments and I was like, ‘I’m not even going to get involved in this.’” Still, she took a moment to reflect, asking herself, “Did I ever feel like I was treated inappropriately? Did I feel anything? I would have spoken up.” She came to the conclusion that “that photo is more distorted than it actually was. That can kind of happen.” In the end, she sees it as a lesson: “I feel like now, after that, lesson learned. I do prom photos a lot with people and now it’s going to be a no.”

Source: The Nikki & Brie Show