Naomi and Jimmy Uso on Stephanie’s podcast tomorrow

In a podcast that could reveal some very important information, WWE Women’s World champion Naomi and her husband, Jimmy Uso, will be both guests of Stephanie McMahon for an episode of What’s Your Story?

The podcast will drop tomorrow and will be followed closely considering the rumors surrounding the couple at the moment.

Naomi was scheduled to wrestle this past Monday on Raw against Iyo Sky, but hours before the show, WWE announced that the champ was not medically cleared to compete. Naomi was backstage at the show but never appeared on camera.

Naomi is set for a title match against Stephanie Vaquer at Clash In Paris but that match is now in jeopardy as well. Vaquer got the match after she won the battle royal at Evolution.

It’s been said that the reason why she did not wrestle on Raw was being kept a closely-guarded secret and might not be injury-related.

Jimmy @WWEUsos was the first to learn how to proceed with caution! I wouldn’t mess with @TheTrinity_Fatu especially when she’s mad! ⚠️ A brand new #WhatsYourStory with Jimmy Uso and Naomi drops tomorrow wherever you get your podcasts! @WWE @Fanatics @EGxo pic.twitter.com/3vUpZW6P84 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) August 13, 2025

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online