McMahon upset he wasn’t invite to the Hogan ten bell salute, speaks on the Hogan Netflix premiere

– Vince McMahon was upset because he wasn’t invited to the Hulk Hogan tribute during the 10 bell salute.

– McMahon shared heartfelt reflections on the passing of Hulk Hogan, describing it as “a blow to my heart.” He emphasized how deeply Hogan was woven into his life, saying, “He was part of my life, a big part of my life. We were brothers to a certain extent.” Their relationship wasn’t without its moments of tension—“Every now and then we would get into a verbal scrap or something,” he admitted—but those disagreements always ended positively, and their bond remained strong. McMahon cherished the close companionship they shared, noting, “We were so close and enjoyed each other’s company so much.”

When asked about his initial reaction to the news of Hogan’s death, McMahon described it as shock. He explained, “You just don’t think about someone, a family member or someone that close to you, you don’t think about them passing away.” He reflected on Hogan’s incredible toughness, pointing out how Hogan had overcome countless physical challenges, including “like 20 surgeries on his back, plus others on his knees and hip or something.” Despite all these hurdles, Hogan had persevered, which made the loss even more devastating. McMahon said, “He had kicked out, so to speak, of so many surgeries… It was a tremendous shot.”

Finally, McMahon recalled one of Hogan’s most memorable phrases from his wrestling persona, stating, “One thing he said in character, which is ‘Hulkamania will live forever.’ Indeed, it is.”

– McMahon opened up about Hulk Hogan’s appearance on Raw during the Netflix premiere, saying “It wasn’t set up properly. I’m sure he was probably despondent after that.” He explained how close they’ve been over the years, both professionally and personally, and how that made the situation sting even more. Vince said, “I was angry because we’ve known each other for a lifetime, professionally and personally.” He felt that Hogan, being such a legendary figure — “this larger than life super hero” — deserved a much bigger, special moment. Instead, it felt like Hogan was just casually walked out with little fanfare, which didn’t sit right with Vince. He said bluntly, “I got angry because that’s not the way I would have done it and he deserved much more.”

Source: TMZ