Karrion Kross thanks the fans, Cathy Kelly attends Nobody 2 world premiere (photo), and a Lesnar note

Karrion Kross thanks fans for their incredible love and support for him after exiting WWE:

Brock Lesnar has been accounted for the September 19th Smackdown in Toledo, Ohio.

– Cathy Kelly and Anthony Bowens attended the Nobody 2 world premiere last night.

