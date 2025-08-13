Karrion Kross thanks the fans, Cathy Kelly attends Nobody 2 world premiere (photo), and a Lesnar note

– Karrion Kross thanks fans for their incredible love and support for him after exiting WWE:
Over 700,000 views in 2 days…
I see you all.
Thank you for seeing me too.
The Killer: Part 2
Link • https://t.co/xaaqzzklrS pic.twitter.com/K3XOIWS9no
— Kevin Robert Kesar (@realKILLERkross) August 13, 2025
– Brock Lesnar has been accounted for the September 19th Smackdown in Toledo, Ohio.
– Cathy Kelly and Anthony Bowens attended the Nobody 2 world premiere last night.
#wwe #aew pic.twitter.com/k1G33pTEGE
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) August 13, 2025