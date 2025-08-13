Karrion Kross: “My wife and I still want to be with WWE”

“My contract was up last week. I never actually received an offer until last week,” Karrion Kross told Ariel Helwani.

“I got the offer. I wanted to know how they came to the valuation of that offer. Just some information, metrics, analytics, that supported, ‘Hey, this is how we got here.’ When I inquired about that, they weren’t willing to provide that information and told me I had 24 hours to agree to the offer or they would rescind it.

The next day, we talked. I asked if they had the information, they don’t. I said, ‘I can’t make an informed decision without the information. I’d like to keep the dialogue open.’ They rescinded the offer. That’s where we’re at. I know how a lot of people feel when they make an exit. I can empathize with everybody’s experience. Every exit experience is different. This isn’t to disparage WWE, but because there are so many convoluted stories going on, and to some degree can affect our livelihood, of what we’re supposed to be doing after.

People don’t want to reach out because they’re not sure if they are tampering. The goal has always been to be with WWE. My wife and I still want to be with WWE. I’m at the table for conversations. I did not step out of the conversation. We still want to be there and want to work it out.”

Karrion Kross revealed that WWE’s new offer to re-sign him only included him and did not include Scarlett. (Ariel Helwani Show) pic.twitter.com/L8aT8P8U1C — EliteRockerz (@EliteClubS0B) August 13, 2025

