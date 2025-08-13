JR on Vince’s appearance on Fox, Bully Ray says would like to see McMahon back for Cena’s retirement

– Jim Ross On Vince McMahon appearance on TMZ’s Huk Hogan special:

“I thought he looked horrible. I thought he looked tired, withdrawn and it had me concerned. Whoever did his makeup should be fired. He just looked withdrawn and so old… his eyes tell a big story… to me that he looked tired and a little frustrated.” Ross also pointed out specific details that caught his eye, “The hair thing was one, one issue that caught my eye, having his eyebrows colored, another thing that caught my eye.”

(source: JR via JrGrilling)

– Bully Ray claims fans would “love” to see Vince McMahon appear at John Cena’s final match in December to share a farewell moment with him.

Bully Ray believes fans would like to see Vince McMahon make an appearance for John Cena's WWE retirement "If Vince were to come out in that moment to give John his final farewell, I think the people would like to see that, or would embrace it"pic.twitter.com/tfdDQobUpI — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) August 13, 2025

(source: Busted Open Radio)