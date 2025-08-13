Irresistible Force: The Life and Times of Gorilla Monsoon to be published by ECW Press

Irresistible Force: The Life and Times of Gorilla Monsoon by Brian Solomon will be published by ECW Press on September 30, 2025.

A crucial figure in the development of what would eventually become the juggernaut known as WWE, Robert “Gino” Marella, better known as Gorilla Monsoon, has never had his whole story told — until now.

From his wrestling days as the rampaging monster who sold out Madison Square Garden and challenged world champion Bruno Sammartino dozens of times, to his pivotal role behind the scenes as part owner and would-be successor to Vince McMahon Sr., to his days as the beloved television commentator who narrated the memories of millions of young fans, Gorilla Monsoon is one of the most fascinating figures in pro wrestling history.

It’s a story that starts with the aspirations of the son of Italian immigrants who becomes a national standout in collegiate wrestling and an Olympic hopeful, then takes an unlikely trajectory through the bizarre world of pro wrestling, eventually landing him in what was then known as the WWWF. He wound up owning one-quarter of the company before his 33rd birthday, and after a Hall of Fame career that saw him wrestle Muhammad Ali and box André the Giant, among many other things, he settled into a very high-profile position during the golden age of WrestleMania and Hulkamania, forming fondly remembered commentary teams with Bobby “The Brain” Heenan and Jesse “The Body” Ventura.

His name and his voice are etched deep in the memory of wrestling fans the world over. This is his incredible story.

Brian R. Solomon is an educator and author of several books on popular culture. He hosts the Shut Up and Wrestle podcast and contributes to Pro Wrestling Illustrated and Inside the Ropes. He is the proud father of three and lives in Trumbull, Connecticut, with his wife, son, and Boston terrier.