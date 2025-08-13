Danhausen and Tony Nese notes

– According to Fightful Select, Tony Nese has been serving as a coach/agent within AEW. He was listed this past Saturday for Collision on a match.

– WrestleCade Weekend returns with Danhausen.

WrestleCade Weekend is a 3-day family friendly convention for fans of wrestling & sports entertainment which brings together more than 150 of your favorite wrestling stars from all eras.

