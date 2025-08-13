Charles Robinson hospitalized, Vince Russo makes bold Sami Zayn claim, new NXT Heatwave matches

– Charles Robinson has revealed that he was rushed to hospital this morning after being bitten by a bat.
– Vince Russo claims that Sami Zayn is on his way to becoming the Hulk Hogan of WWE.
“Sami beat Kross, and he beat Solo on SmackDown. It’s tailor-made. It’s happening, bro. This guy is gonna be in the Hulk Hogan spot. Sami Zayn in 2025 is gonna be the Hulk Hogan of 1983.”
– Announced for NXT Heatwave:
* Jaida Parker vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice
* The winner will be the number one contender for the NXT Women’s Championship