Alexander wants to reunite with the Hurt Syndicate, Storm’s reacts to the Punk/Knight segment on Raw

– Lance Storm’s reaction to the CM Punk and LA Knight segment on WWE Raw

“When CM Punk came out and said he should be the World Champion right now, I’m like, no you shouldn’t. Seth Rollins followed the well-established perfectly legal rules by which to use his Money in the Bank. He is the rightful champion. It has been established for over 20 years. Stop complaining.

“So I hit fast-forward once he said that, and then when LA Knight came out, I’m like, well I’ll give LA a chance. And he says, ‘I’ve got to admit Punk, you were robbed.’ And I’m like, no he wasn’t, he was beaten fairly per the well-established rules. And I hit forward again.

“And I’ve been outspoken, I don’t like the Money in the Bank concept. A sporting organization would create a set of rules where a guy can come in and smash someone over the head repeatedly with a metal briefcase until he’s unconscious, and then we can have a title fight. And it’s perfectly legal and acceptable.”

– Cedric Alexander definitely wants to reunite with the Hurt Syndicate someday, saying, “It would be so easy to be like, ‘Alright, cool, just pop right back into the Hurt Syndicate/Business and kick it with the boys,’” and admitting that getting back together with the group would be “great” and something he really wants to do. However, he feels that right now, “this is an opportunity to expand my wings and show what I’m capable of on my own.” He sees his current time—especially his run in TNA—as a chance to prove himself independently and demonstrate what he can do solo. Still, he’s hopeful for the future, adding, “When the time is right, maybe the band does get back together and we wreck shop again.”

Source: Muscle Memory