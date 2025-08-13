8/13/25 AEW Dynamite Recap

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Andrew J Brady Music Center

Commentary Team: Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone

—

The CMLL World Champion, MJF, makes his way to the ring, followed by the AEW World Champion, Adam Page. MJF says it is clear to him that Page is at his most vulnerable when he is angry, and he plans to make him very angry. MJF says he is going to make sure Page loses the title in his first pay-per-view title defense, and the only reason Page is standing is because he hasn’t broken him. Page slaps the microphone out of MJF’s hand and says he is not going to goad him into giving him a title match. Page says if MJF isn’t planning on cashing in his contract, he can go back home knowing he doesn’t have the stomach to challenge him.

MJF says the people think Page can do no wrong, and then says he learned when he was a kid that God cannot be all good, and neither can Page. MJF says Page is not a god, but he is a weak-minded, depressed alcoholic. MJF says he would rather be called the Devil than be paraded around as a false idol like Page. MJF says he is real, and says he is going to crucify Page at Forbidden Door. Page says he understands what MJF is saying, but no one understands his faults more than him. Page says he will not make excuses like MJF would, and then says MJF doesn’t have a match at Forbidden Door, or a match with him at all. Page says MJF has a contract for a match anytime he wants, but he won’t take his shot because he is afraid.

Page says MJF wants back-up and an insurance policy because he doesn’t have what it takes to take the title from him. Page says if MJF ever wants to hold the title again, he needs to take his shot. Page says being a day one AEW guy is about going all in, and tells MJF to sign his contract and prove he’s not an insecure, gutless coward. MJF gets angry, and then says he is executing his contract at Forbidden Door. MJF looks shocked at what he just said as Page tells him he will see him at Forbidden Door.

—

Footage from last week of Darby Allin dragging Wheeler Yuta away from ringside and challenging Jon Moxley to a match at Forbidden Door airs. After, Moxley is outside the arena with Marina Shafir and Yuta. Moxley tells Allin whatever he thinks is happening at Forbidden Door is not happening, and then he walks into the arena with Shafir and Yuta.

—

Match 1 – Singles Match

Jon Moxley (w/Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta) vs. Kevin Knight (w/Mike Bailey)

Knight backs Moxley into the corner with shots, and then stomps him down. Moxley comes back with shots of his own and runs the ropes, but Knight takes him down with an arm-drag. Moxley counters out, but Knight comes back with chops. Moxley delivers chops of his own, and then they exchange elbow strikes. Moxley dodges a dropkick and goes for a Texas Cloverleaf, but Knight kicks him to the floor. Moxley drags Knight to the outside, but Knight delivers a few uppercuts. Moxley kicks Knight in the midsection and follows with right hands. Moxley slams Knight into the commentary table, but Knight comes back with elbows and uppercuts.

Moxley tries to slam Knight into the ring post, but Knight counters and does it to Moxley before delivers a dropkick from the apron. Knight gets Moxley back into the ring, but Moxley gouges his eyes and runs the ropes. Knight tosses Moxley to the entranceway and follows with another dropkick. Knight dives onto Moxley and follows with right hands. Moxley goes to the floor and Knight follows, but Moxley sends him into the barricade as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Moxley works over Knight’s midsection in the ring, but Knight gets to the ropes. Moxley kicks Knight in the face a few times, but Knight fights back and they exchange right hands. Moxley bites Knight’s hand, but Knight comes back with a dropkick. Knight bites Moxley this time and drops him with a few clotheslines. Knight delivers a scoop slam and connects with a splash for a two count. Knight backs Moxley into the corner, but Moxley slaps him in the face. Knight comes back with a shot and puts Moxley up top for a superplex. Moxley counters and rakes his fingernails into Knight’s back.

Moxley pokes Knight in the eye, but Knight jumps back up and delivers a superplex for a two count. Moxley connects with a cutter and goes for a piledriver, but Knight counters into a jackknife for a two count. Knight delivers a thrust kick, and then slams Moxley down for a two count. Moxley goes to the floor, but Knight dives onto him and gets him back into the ring. Shafir gets in Bailey’s face, and Yuta tries to get involved, but Knight drops him back to the floor. Moxley delivers a shot to Knight, but Knight comes back with a DDT. Knight goes for the UFO Splash, but Moxley gets his knees up and applies an inverted triangle for the submission.

Winner: Jon Moxley

-After the match, Moxley keeps attacking Knight, but Bailey gets into the ring. Yuta gets into the ring and beats Bailey down with the hammer-and-anvil elbows. Yuta throws Bailey to the floor, and Shafir delivers another shot to him. Allin’s music hits and he comes to the ring with his skateboard and a body bag. Shafir gets in front of Moxley, and then Knight goes after Moxley. Allin hits Yuta with his skateboard as Shafir tries to save Moxley. Allin takes Yuta down in the ring and puts him in the bodybag. Allin goes for the Coffin Drop, but Claudio Castagnoli cuts him off and beats him down with elbow strikes.

Castagnoli frees Yuta from the bag, and then suplexes Allin into the bag and closes him in it. Castagnoli slams Allin down with an airplane spin slam and Yuta brings a chair into the ring. They pull Allin out of the bag and Castagnoli puts the chair around his neck. Yuta holds it in place and Castagnoli goes for a stomp, but Will Ospreay pulls Castagnolo out of the ring and beats him down. Ospreay drops Yuta with a Hidden Blade, and grabs a microphone. Ospreay says the Death Riders tried to snap his neck, so he is going to do the same to them. Ospreay says if Moxley doesn’t want to face Allin at Forbidden Door, they can each get their friends and meet in a Lights Out Steel Cage Match.

—

The video package for the ongoing feud between Adam Copeland and FTR airs.

—

Match 2 – Trios Tag Team Match

Alex Windsor, Queen Aminata, and Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Mone, Skye Blue, and Thekla (w/Julia Hart)

Before the match, both Athena and Toni Storm appear in the crowd to watch the match. Windsor and Blue start the match, and Windsor drops her with a snap-mare. Blue comes back with an elbow strike, but Windsor drops her with a shoulder tackle. Nightingale tags in and delivers corner clotheslines to Blue before dropping her with another in the middle of the ring for a two count. Mone and Aminata tag in, and Mone takes her down with a drop-toe hold. Mone slams Aminata’s head into the mat a few times, but Aminata comes back with a swinging Full Nelson. Aminata delivers Chocolate Kisses to Mone and tags Windsor back in.

Windsor slams Mone a few times and goes for the cover, but Mone kicks out. Windsor delivers shots to Thekla and Blue as they get into the ring, but Har grabs her ankle. Mone delivers a shot and tags Blue back in. Mone, Blue, and Thekla triple-team Windsor in the corner as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Nightingale delivers shots to Thekla and splashes her in the corner. Nightingale delivers a dropkick to Thekla, and then slams Blue down with a Death Valley Driver. Aminata comes in and drops Thekla with a swinging neck-breaker. Aminata gets dropped with knee strike from Mone, and then Windsor drops Mone with a headbutt. Windsor slams Blue with a Blue Thunder Bomb, and then Aminata, Nightingale, and Windsor take control with shots in the corner. Nightingale goes for the cover on Thekla, but she kicks out at two.

Aminata comes in and slams Thekla for a two count, and then Hart gets on the apron. Aminata delivers a headbutt to Hart and Thekla takes advantage with kicks to Aminata’s head. Mone tags in, but Aminata delivers a rolling elbow and tags in Windsor. Windsor drops Mone with a leg-sweep and follows with a low lariat for a two count. Windsor applies a Sharpshooter, but Mone crawls and tags in Blue. Windsor takes Blue down, but Mone drops Windsor with a backstabber. Nightingale delivers the Pounce to Mone, Blue takes Nightingale down, Aminata takes Blue down, and Thekla takes Aminata down.

Blue dodges a discus lariat, but Windsor rolls her up for a two count. Blue comes back with a shot, but Windsor takes her down and applies the Sharpshooter for the submission.

Winners: Alex Windsor, Queen Aminata, and Willow Nightingale

-After the match, Athena and Storm brawl in the crowd, and all the women brawl in the ring. Mone and Windsor are left as everyone else brawls to the back. Mone delivers cross-face shots to Windsor and slams her into the turnbuckle. Athena and Storm brawl to the ring, and Athena and Mone seem to come to an agreement. Before they can continue, Storm and Windsor take advantage and take them down with hard shots. Storm challenges them to a tag team match on next week’s Dynamite.

—

Backstage, Renee Paquette interviews Ospreay. Ospreay says he talked to Tony Khan and Khan likes the idea for the Lights Out Steel Cage Match. Ospreay says Darby Allin and Hiroshi Tanahashi, along with a couple of other guys, will be on his team. Renee asks Ospreay how he is feeling with his injury, and he says he is fine. Ospreay tells Renne to tell her husband that he wants to talk to him next week.

—

Match 3 – Singles Match

Cope vs. Stokely

Stokely has to be dragged to the ring by security. Stokely goes for a Spear, but collapses as Cope isn’t fazed. Stokely charges again, but collapses again as his Spear doesn’t work. Stokely asks for a fist-bump and Cope gives him one, but then drops him with a right hand. Cope stomps on Stokely’s head and slams him into the barricade. Stokely goes into the crowd as Cope asks them questions about Stokely, but Cope catches him and brings him back to ringside. Cope tosses Stokely back into the ring, and then drops him with a Spear. FTR come to the entranceway and Cope invites them into the ring.

Cope drops Stokely with another Spear as FTR looks on. Cope asks them if they are just going to leave him and they tell him to just pin him. Cope says they don’t care about Stokely, and then Cope drops Dax Harwood with a Spear through the ropes. Cope back-body drops Cash Wheeler into the ring, and then he sends them both back to the floor. Cope goes for another Spear, but Stokely throws powder into his eyes and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner via disqualification: Cope

-After the match, FTR and Stokely beat Cope down. FTR set up for the assisted piledriver, but Christian Cage runs out with Cope’s spiked weapon and makes the save. Nick Wayne hits the ring with a chair, but Cage knocks it out of his hands with the spike. Cope drops Kip Sabian with a Spear, and then Cope and Cage turn toward each other. Cage gives the spike to Cope and tries to leave the ring, but Cope stops him and pulls him into a hug. Cage nods at Cope and leaves the ring.

—

A vignette airs for Hook.

—

Match 4 – All Star Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Brody King, Hiromu Takahashi, Hologram, and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Josh Alexander, Kyle Fletcher, and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson)

Takahashi and Fletcher start the match, and they exchange shots. Fletcher delivers an elbow, but Takahashi comes back with a dropkick. The Bucks attack Takahashi, but Hologram takes them down with a cross-body. All eight guys brawl and the Bucks throw King over the commentary table. The Bucks drop Justin Roberts with a double superkick, and then Hologram drops all four opponents with a dive over the top rope as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Fletcher delivers a thrust kick to King. Alexander tags in, but King runs over the Bucks with a double clothesline. King then drops Fletcher and Alexander with a double clothesline, and then splashes them in the corner. King connects with a cannonball to Fletcher, and then drops the Bucks with one from the apron. King picks Alexander up, but Alexander gets free and the Bucks deliver a double superkick to King. Alexander sends King to the floor with a cross-body to his back, and then rams him into the apron. Fletcher tags in and stomps on King before delivering a shot to Takahashi. King drops Fletcher with a shot from behind, and Ishii tags in.

Ishii drops Fletcher and Alexander with suplexes and the Bucks with a double clothesline. Ishii goes for a brain-buster on Fletcher, but Fletcher counters with elbow strikes. Takahashi grabs Fletcher’s ankle, and Ishii knocks him to the floor. Takahashi splashes onto Fletcher and gets him back into the ring. Ishii delivers a clothesline and goes for the cover, but Fletcher kicks out at two. Hologram tags in and goes for a 450 splash, but Fletcher gets his knees up. Matt tags in, and the Bucks deliver kicks all around. Takahashi cuts them off, but Alexander slams him on the apron.

The Bucks double superkick King, and Alexander clotheslines King onto Fletcher on the entranceway. Fletcher and the Bucks deliver an assisted TK Driver on the outside as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Hologram slams Fletcher down and tags in Takahashi. Takahashi slams Nick into Fletcher, and then causes Nick to drop Alexander with a hurricanrana. Takahashi connects with corner clotheslines to Alexander and Fletcher, and then takes Fletcher down for a two count. Takahashi goes up top, but Alexander cuts him off and Fletcher delivers a running shot. Matt tags in and the Bucks double-team Takahashi. Alexander tags back in and delivers a shot, and then Fletcher tags in and delivers a leaping Tombstone to Takahashi for a two count.

Takahashi comes back with a running clothesline to Fletcher, but Alexander tags in after taking out Takahashi’s knee. Alexander delivers an elbow strike, but Takahashi comes back with a flatliner for a two count as Fletcher breaks it up. Fletcher drops Ishii with a shot, but King sends Fletcher to the outside and takes him out with a dive. Nick takes King out with a dive, and then Hologram sends the Bucks to the floor and dives onto them. Alexander kicks Takahashi in the midsection and goes for the C4, but Takahashi counters and slams him down for the pin fall.

Winners: Brody King, Hiromu Takahashi, Hologram, and Tomohiro Ishii

-After the match, it is announced that Fletcher will defend the AEW TNT Championship against Takahashi at Forbidden Door.

—

Renee introduces Swerve Strickland, who is joined by Prince Nana. Renee asks Strickland if he is medically cleared to compete, and he says he isn’t going to let anything stop him from getting the Unified Championship from Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door. Okada comes to the entranceway and says Strickland has no chance with his injured knee. Okada tells him to give up now, but Strickland smirks and asks whose house it is. Okada calls Strickland a bitch, and Strickland shoves him down before ecurity runs out to separate them.

—

Alicia Atout stops the Death Riders backstage and tells them that Ospreay announced Tanahashi and Allin for his team at Forbidden Door and asks if they’ve picked their partners yet. Moxley acts shocked that Ospreay got Tanahashi, and then walks over to a room labeled ‘AEW Extras,’ where he sees the Young Bucks. Moxley closes the door to keep the camera out.

—

Match 5 – Trios Tag Team Match

La Faccion Ingobernables (Dralistico, Rush, and The Beast Mortos) vs. The Opps (Katsuyori Shibata, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Samoa Joe)

Mortos and Hobbs start the match and exchange elbow strikes. Hobbs takes Mortos down, but Dralistico tags in. Dralistico goes for a cross-body, but Hobbs catches him and tosses him across the ring. Joe tags in and delivers quick jabs to Dralisto into the corner. Joe delivers an enzuigiri in the corner and tags in Shibata. Shibata takes Dralistico down and kicks Rush to the floor. Shibata delivers a shot to Mortos, but Mortos and Rush come back with shots to all three guys. LFI triple-team Shibata in the ring as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Dralistico slams Shibata’s knee and tags in Mortos. Mortos drops a knee on Shibata and goes for the cover, but Shibata kicks out. Rush tags in and stomps on Shibata in the corner before kicks him in the face. Rush delivers chops, but Shibata fires back with elbow strikes. Shibata delivers a knee strike and beats Rush down in the corner. Rush comes back with chops and body shots, but Shibata takes the advntage back and slams Rush down. Hobbs and Mortos tag in, and Hobbs delivers corner clotheslines to Dralisto and Mortos.

Hobbs splashes both of them and then delivers a spine-buster to Mortos for a two count as Rush and Dralistico break it up. Joe tags in, as does Dralistico. Joe delivers shots ans sends Dralistico to the apron, but Dralistico comes back with quick strikes. Joe comes right back and applies the Coquina Clutch as Hobbs holds Mortos back and Shibata holds Rush on the floor. Joe causes Dralistico to pass out for the submission.

Winners: The Opps

—

Renee interviews Page in the parking garage, but MJF attacks him from behind. MJF deliver right hands and slams Page’s head into a car hood repeatedly. MJF tells Page he is going to break him and walks away as the show comes to a close.

—

Announced for this Saturday’s Collision

-Four-Way Technical Spectacle: Daniel Garcia vs. Hechicero vs. Lee Moriarty vs. Nigel McGuinness

—the winner earns an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match against Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door

-$100,000 Four-Way Fight: Anna Jay vs. Julia Hart vs. Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford

-JetSpeed vs. Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite

-AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament – Final Match: Brodido vs. FTR

-Alex Windsor and Toni Storm vs. Athena and Mercedes Mone

Updated card for Forbidden Door

-AEW World Championship Match: Adam Page (c) vs. MJF

-AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Athena

-AEW Unified Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

-AEW TNT Championship Match: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi

-AEW TBS Championship – Four-Way Match: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Alex Windsor vs. a CMLL representative vs. a NJPW representative

-AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. Brodido or FTR

-IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Four-Way Technical Spectacle winner

-Ten-Man Tag Team Lights Out Steel Cage Match: Claudio Castagnoli, Gabe Kidd, Jon Moxley, and The Young Bucks vs. Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Will Ospreay

-Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. Kip Sabian and Nick Wayne