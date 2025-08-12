WWE News and Notes

– Asuka’s heel turn was scheduled to be more of a slow burn over the next few weeks, but plans were reconfigured once Naomi was pulled from RAW, reports PWInsider.

– Bayley posts a cryptic message spelling out “Fake Happy” after finally snapping this week on RAW:

– Bully Ray believes WWE are starting to “deliberately leak false information.”

“Right now, I believe that the business, in order to protect itself, is gonna have to enter a very espionage-esque way to of doing things.

“The WWE has been working the dirt sheets for a long time, now. I think they are starting to deliberately leak false information.”

(Source: Busted Open Radio)

– Dave Meltzer has high praise for IYO SKY:

“She (Iyo Sky)’s the best wrestler in the company right now. I think easily as far as like week in, week out, who’s better than her?

As far as singles, who’s better? I mean, there’s nobody.”



