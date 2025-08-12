When we see Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena?

WWE reportedly planning Brock Lesnar vs John Cena as the main event of the unannounced September 20 PLE in Indianapolis, on the same day as AEW All Out:

“It can change, but the main event for this show is Brock Lesnar and John Cena. So it’s a big one. Which is why Brock’s not in Paris, is because of this.

They wanted him for this show, not the Paris show, and that’s where Logan Paul got the gig.”

(source: Dave Meltzer)