Video: Zilla Fatu on possibly joining WWE in the future

On possibly joining WWE in the future:

“Yes, that’s so obvious. Yes, I would love to. I hope I am [on their radar]”

On whether he has had a try-out:

“No, sir. I literally have just been training, man. Just being patient. I’m not in a rush to get anywhere, like I said previously, I have a long way to go, and I’m still growing. I’m still trying to figure out as far as within this business, I’m trying to figure out who I am, and I think that’s just going to take time, it’s just going to take repetition. But yeah, I think I’m right where I’m supposed to be right now.”

On having a match with Booker T:

“I love this story. So obviously, we have a breakout show at Reality of Wrestling, and that’s where the students, people that are in the beginners class or the intermediate class. They go to this specific show, and they showcase why they should be on the platinum show, which is the show I’m on right now. And they have to prove to the people and to Booker T on why they need to be on the main card. I go to all of the student shows, I want to be able to help in any way that I can. I’m always helping the students out, if they need help constructing a match, producing a match, or also help with the producers, anything they need. I just always put my two cents in. I remember, on this specific day, I was just there and I was sitting in gorilla watching the monitors with Booker. And then Booker was like, ‘Hey, you ready? You want to go do something?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, why not?’ He was like, ‘We have no script, okay, so I need you to go out there and fill it.’ I said, ‘Fill it? Alright, let’s go.’ Then he went out there, he cut his promo. Have in mind none of this is the plan, not even previous days leading up to this show. I was just there, right? And Booker T went out there, cut his promo, and then as soon as my music hits, I go out there, and I basically was just going off, we were just going off each other. And soon as I think that the promo and the segment was gonna be over, I forgot what date it was. And then he was like, ‘January 11, be ready!’ I look at the fans, they all go crazy. I’m like, I should cut something. I’m like, ‘I’m there.’ Then we get backstage, then he pulls me to the side and said, ‘Man, I don’t know the F I did, I don’t know what I did, but we’re gonna rock with it. We’re gonna rock with it.’”

On whether he thinks he is ready for WWE:

“No. I thought I was. No, I think I still have more time to grow. I’m still green. I still have a long way to go, man. So I think when the timing is right, and not only that, when I feel right, just like the same feeling I had in prison, that I was tired, that I need to change my life, I’m just waiting for that feeling, and once that feeling pops up, that’s when I’m gonna start pushing for it. But for right now, I’m just being patient and just waiting, just grinding, enjoying the process, enjoying the journey, and just learning as I go and always be the student in the game. And I think, time will tell, and I think the fans will play a big role in that. So I’m just working like WWE never had their eyes on me. I think having that mindset, I think I’m gonna get there. I know I’m gonna be there. I think it just takes repetition, and it takes time, and I think where I’m at today, my brand is only going to excel. It’s only going to excel because, like I said earlier, we’re still figuring it out every day and brainstorming every day.”



On pressure from the famous last name:

“Oh, yeah, even leading up to the debut. I knew that there was going to be an expectation so high, not just because of my family, but of my dad. He set the bar so high. In my mind, man, I want to be able to excel at that. I want to be able to take whatever my dad did to the next level. And I think that’s a challenge for me now. I think it’s a challenge for me to kind of separate Zilla Fatu from the Samoan dynasty. I was just talking with my team this morning. Maybe that’s not in my plan. Maybe it’s not to separate the Fatu from the Samoan dynasty. Maybe it’s time to embrace it and put on for it.”