Video: Adriana Rizzo shares how she tore her ACL

Adriana Rizzo shared how she tore her ACL, revealing that “I had a partial tear—not fully—partial tear on my ACL. A year and a half ago, I was doing a throw over my head and somebody pushed my knee in. Partially tore my ACL.” She admitted she worked through the injury for a long time, saying “I worked through it for a year and a half. Yes, I knew there was a chance it was gonna fully tear, but I wasn’t about to sit out for a year and a half because I got, you know, a splinter on my ACL. I’m gonna get surgery when the whole kabang goes.” Adriana made it clear she accepted the risk and felt confident in her choice: “Yes, I knew it was a possibility. Yes, I made the decision. Yes, I’m still happy about my decision.”

Then, during practice, things took a turn: “I was at practice, I was doing a drill, I’m running over to the corner and boom, my knee just, you know, bada bing, bada boom, explodes. I fall over. I lay on the floor for like four minutes because I knew. I knew my knee exploded and I was like, ‘Well, s***. There it goes.’”

Adriana Rizzo explains how she tore her ACL and meniscus pic.twitter.com/8JuiMbtLAn — Cory (@Cory_Hays407) August 12, 2025