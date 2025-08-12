Taz on Bret Hart comments, Rob Van Dam and John Cena reunite (photo), Sareee note

– Taz weighs in about the comments stated by Bret Hart:

So Bret Hart said recently in an interview about today’s current wrestlers… “They’d all be a lot better off if they copied me more.” I agree with him. From in ring psychology, pacing, intensity & safety perspective he’s 1000% correct IMO.

And it’s not just him, it’s many… — taz (@OfficialTAZ) August 11, 2025

– RVD and John Cena reunite over the weekend at FAN EXPO Boston 2025:

This weekend the fans flocked to see @johncena at @FANEXPOBoston ‼️

It’s hard to believe that ECW match was almost 20 years ago. pic.twitter.com/Z8Wfr01Ph5 — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) August 11, 2025

– Sareee on her WWE experience: “When I went to WWE in America, I didn’t want to be a villain so much as a strong wrestler. I wanted to be seen as “cool” and “strong,” but instead they made me play an anime character in a sailor uniform. They told me it suited me, but I felt like, “That’s not me!’”

(Jaguar Yokota YouTube Channel / translation by meraWRESTLING)