Taz on Bret Hart comments, Rob Van Dam and John Cena reunite (photo), Sareee note

– Taz weighs in about the comments stated by Bret Hart:

RVD and John Cena reunite over the weekend at FAN EXPO Boston 2025:

Sareee on her WWE experience: “When I went to WWE in America, I didn’t want to be a villain so much as a strong wrestler. I wanted to be seen as “cool” and “strong,” but instead they made me play an anime character in a sailor uniform. They told me it suited me, but I felt like, “That’s not me!’”

(Jaguar Yokota YouTube Channel / translation by meraWRESTLING)

