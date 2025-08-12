Swerve Strickland and Matt Menard notes

– AEW is retaining longtime talent Matt Menard, who recently signed a new five-year contract extending through summer 2030. Originally set to expire around AEW All In, Menard’s deal ensures his continued presence as a semi-active wrestler and commentator. He still occasionally teams with Angelo Parker and remains well liked in the AEW locker room.

(Source: Fightful)

– Swerve Strickland says he’d put his story with Hangman Page against any story in wrestling history:

“I put our story against any story in wrestling history. When Hangman’s in the ring, you hear, ‘Whose house? Swerve’s house’ chants. When Swerve’s in the ring, you hear ‘Cowboy Shit’ chants. Anytime he passes by the locker room and sees Swerve Strickland or little elements of, like, me holding a chain… your brain goes right to that man, and that’s just a testament to our vulnerability.

Just two flawed men that end up having a lot more in common in the end than we think.”

(source: @ThatHashtagShow)