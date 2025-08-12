Raw superstar may miss significant ring time

Michael Cole starts the show by confirming Naomi has not been medically cleared to compete tonight.#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/Dtc775qutO — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) August 12, 2025

Brian Alvarez stated on Wrestling Observer Live, “There is definitely a rumor going around in WWE about what’s going on with Naomi, and like it’s being talked about by people there,” and added, “if it is, in fact, what’s going on, she is going to be out for a long, long time.”

This comes after Naomi was unable to compete on RAW last night and defend the Women’s World Championship in a match against Iyo Sky.

Naomi is also scheduled to defend the title at Clash In Paris against Stephanie Vaquer on August 31.

As previously reported by PWInsider, Naomi was backstage at WWE Raw in Quebec earlier in the day, so her match being pulled was not a case of her not making it to the taping.