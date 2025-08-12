NXT Report, 8/12/25

Join us tonight for ongoing results from NXT. Booker T, Vic Joseph and Corey Graves are on the call.

Match 1. Lash Legend VS Nia Jax

Legend delivers shoulders on Jax’s midsection in the corner, but Jax counters with a Guillotine. Legend whips Nia into the corner, but Jax dumps Legend out of the ring. Legend sends Jax works over Legends back, then bounces her head on the turnbuckle repeatedly. She drapes Jax through the middle rope and fires off chops on her from the apron before she lands a standing splash on her back in the ring. Jax lariats Legend. Legend counters with a strike, spilling Jax to the floor. Legend punishes Jax into the steps in return. She drags over one of the ring steps next to the announce desk, but Jax clocks Legend from behind and sends her crashing into the ring post. She clears the announce desk, then gets back inside the ring with Legend. Legend chops Jax. Jax counters with a Samoan, eye rack and senton. Jax sends Legend crashing into the barricade on the outside. The battle on the outside back and forth. The referee starts the count, but both women beat it in before the 10 count. They go at it strong style mid ring, with Legend hitting a slam on Jax and getting a near fall. The end up on the top rope. Nia hits an Antilabor (times 2) and gets the pin.

Winner: Nia Jax

Chelsea Green greets Kelly Armstrong and some of the NXT roster backstage.

Match 2. Joe Hendry VS Charlie Dempsey (with Wren Sinclair)

Dempsey takes Hendry down and applies a series of submissions on the mat. Hendry armbars him. Dempsey counters with a guillotine but Hendry counters with a suplex. Hendry sends Dempsey flying with a fallaway slam. After doing his pose, Hendry calls for his finish. Dempsey counters, but Hendry counters that and hits the Standing Ovation for the win.

Winner- Joe Hendry

Lola Vice and Kelani Jordan are shown getting ready for their match backstage. Jaida Parker approaches them showing she is next in line for a singles title match.

Josh Briggs heads out next. He cuts a promo a promo on Yoshiki Inamura. This sets up a brawl between the two when Yoshiki has heard enough in the back.

Jordynne Grace sits down for a personal interview. She recounts her journey with the battle of weight loss. She then gets into her personal feud with Blake Monroe. Fatal Influence cut a promo backstage. Jacy Jane’s ego shows through as she talks down the members of Fatal Influence.

Je’Von Evans, Moose and Oba Femi have a strategy meeting. Trick Williams doesn’t seem to be on the same page.

Match 3. TNA/NXT Champion, Jacy Jane and Fallon Henley (with Jasmine Nyx) VS Lola Vice and Kelani Jordan

Henley and Jordan start off with Kelani lands a crossbody. Vice tags, but Henley lands a knee strike to the back. Jane tags in and they double Vice and Jane gets a near fall. Vice lands a kick to the leg of Jane. Jordan and Vice double Jane with a suplex. Henley makes the save, but Jordan double dropkicks both members of FI. Jordan then ends up chasing Nyx and Henley on the outside, but Jane levels her on the floor. Back in the ring, Henley bulldogs Jordan. Henley and Jane then double Jordan in their corner. Jordan tries repeatedly to make a comeback, but Jane counters her every time, until Vice finally makes a hot tag. She lands a hip attack on each member of FI in the ring. Jacy tries for a pump kick, but Jordan, who tagged back in gets a two count on a rollup. As the referee has his back turned, Vice hits Jayne with the 305. Jordan follows it up with the split legged moonsault and pins Jayne for the win.

Winners: Lola Vice and Kelani Jordan

Match 4. Kendal Grey VS Alba Fyre (with Piper Niven)

Ethan Page and Chelsea Green watch from the back. Grey is a great grappler, and she toys with Alba in the ring, but Piper interferes on the outside. Fyre lands a huge kick to the face as well. Ethan Page says he needs to take a closer look from the back. Alba lands a gordbuster. Grey lands a back elbow on Fyre and follows it up with a crossbody off the middle rope. She follows it up with a powerslam, but Fyre sends Grey crashing into the mat and delivers a knee strike to her. Alba delivers a Gory Bomb for the win.

Winner, Alba Fyre

Page cuts a brief promo, but Tavion Heights cuts him off. He introduces Tyra Mae Steel. She takes out everyone in the ring, including Ethan Page. They stand tall after that.

Jasmine is shown being rundown by Jacy again backstage. They run into Ava and the rep for Ash by Elegance. Ava sets up a triple threat with Ash and Masha Slamovich. They also set up a 6 man match with Team Elegance and Fatal Influence.

Main Event. Trick Williams, Moose, Oba Femi & Je’Von Evans vs. DarkState (Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Cutler James, and Saquon Shugars)

This is just a brawl from the onset. Evans and Shugars end up in the ring. Evans lands a shooting star. Shugars kicks out and is ranna’d and then disposed to the floor. Darkstate tries to jump him, but Moose and Femi will have none of it. Trick lends no help. They tag him in and then throw Trick on all of Darkstate on the floor. Trick is annoyed at first, but since it was a successful move, he starts acting like he likes his team. We goto break. Oba is in control when we return. Osiris tags in and they trade hands mid ring. Osiris pulls Oba to his hald of the ring and slams him. He tags in Dion who stays in control. He quickly tags Osiris back in, who locks on a sleeper. Oba stands out and slams him. Evans enters with a superkick and a dive to the floor on Osiris. He then lands a massive dive on James and then a dive to the floor on Shugars. Lennox spears him back in the ring. This starts a massive string of tandem moves by DS. Cutler James ends up in the ring with Evans after the flurry and he stays on the ground and pound. Evans eventually tags in Moose, who goes crazy on everyone. He sidewalks and sentons Lennox. He then gets two on Shugars after a massive powerbomb. The fans are going nuts during this. Lennox ends between all his foes and gets splashed by Evans. DS as a whole, break up the pin. Osiris and James double James. Shugars splashes after off the top. Oba and Moose make the save. The match totally breaks down and everyone is getting leveled. Evans is left to himself, but Trick could help him. He chooses to walk away and Evans is powerbombed by all of DS. They get the pin.

Winners, DarkState.

Hank and Tank enter and brawl with DS as the show ends.