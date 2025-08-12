Natalya praises Ashante “Thee” Adonis, Cody calls Dustin Rhodes the best wrestler in the family

– Natalya praises Ashante “Thee” Adonis following his WWE departure announcement:

“The work Ashante puts in at The Dungeon every week is inspiring. (Ashante Adonis) is a WORKHORSE. The day he got the call that he was no longer w the company, he came to train with us and gave back to everyone. He always does. He poured his heart out on the mat. Forward is forward.”

– Cody Rhodes Names Dustin Rhodes As The Best Wrestler In His Family:

Rhodes was a guest on WFAN Radio and spoke about his father, John Cena, barbwired matches, amongst other things.

“The best wrestler is Chicken [Dustin], my brother. I say wrestler in terms of his in-ring is as sharp, even at 50-something, as anybody. Best overall…”

Source: WFAN