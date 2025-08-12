Karrion Kross signs reportedly confiscated at last night’s Raw, Coachman’s take (video)

Karrion Kross signs were reportedly confiscated at last night’s WWE Raw, according to Dave Meltzer:

“You know they did confiscate some of the (Karrion Kross) signs tonight? Yeah, I mean nobody chanted. And I heard from several people at the show, and they said people thought people might chant. Nobody chanted.

There were a few signs in the crowd, I didn’t see anyone taking them away and I did see them later in the show, but someone who was there said, ‘Yeah, they absolutely took the signs away.'”

– Jonathan Coachman weighs in:

Emergency wrestling take: this Karrion Kross situation is mind blowing. My take . Tell me I am wrong. @BehindTheBuckle Lead story in 45 minutes on #Offtheropes Channel 156 #ProWrestlingNation247 pic.twitter.com/5yrSnWka6k — The Coach (@Thecoachrules) August 11, 2025