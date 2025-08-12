Karrion Kross Continues To Revolutionize Grass Roots Self-Promotion As WWE Contract Expires

by Dominic DeAngelo

Nearly 15,000 people tuned in live to Karrion Kross’ YouTube channel to see him premiere his new documentary “The Killer Part 2” The now seemingly former WWE star revealed that his WWE contract expired that very day the documentary aired. Many question if his exit is indeed all an elaborte work in conjuction with WWE, but that blurring of the lines is how Kross got himself over with the fans in the first place.

In “The Killer,” Kross does reveal that everything he said in his infamous “Sam Roberts promo” post-WrestleMania was just that – a work. He brings up a lot of subjects including the creative support of his colleagues, Bray Wyatt’s initial plans for him and how he was told to not embrace positive crowd reaction. All types of emotions were covered as Kross put a focus on his fans, making clear he’d love to stay with WWE, but at the same time wants to be what the fans want without the stops and goes.

What the viewers got was a raw look into someone who like many of us, deal with the unknown. “Tomorrow isn’t guaranteed,” Kross said, willingly frustrated to live in the uncertainty of his pro wrestling future.

Work Or Not Karrion Kross Cuts Deep

If this all is an elaborate work, then Kross and WWE are going in unchartered territory for the company. Kross and his wife Scarlett Bourdeux both have been moved to the WWE alumni page and both are accepting bookings. By all accounts, the power couple are gone (considering some topics talked about in the doc) but ardent fans rightfully have their reservations fresh off a Seth Rollins “Saturday Night” swerve.

If this isn’t a work, Kross has beautifully orchestrated an exit for himself that would make the late Brian Pillman applaud. Kross unabashedly covered his final weekend with WWE filming everything he did, from book signings, to fan engagement, to even a conversation with Jelly Roll. It may be ironic, but it plays into the autenticity Kross showed even in that Sam Roberts’ worked shoot.

This what makes Kross and Scarlett’s career trajectory all the more intriguing.

What does the future hold? Time will tell. Tick tock.

