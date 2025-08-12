John Cena on his all time favorite opponents, backstage reaction to the worked Seth Rollins injury

John Cena was asked who have been his all-time favorite opponents:

“I have a few wrestling soulmates. Those are Randy Orton, Edge, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and AJ Styles.”

PWInsider reports that WWE talent are unhappy about Rollins’ kayfabe injury and the office “working the boys.”

“Obviously WWE can lie to anybody they want. They certainly lie to a lot of people. It would appear during the Seth Rollins situation, much of which has left a very unhealthy flavour in the mouths of a lot of people who work behind the scenes for the company, as well as talents who are in-ring performers.”

