John Cena on his all time favorite opponents, backstage reaction to the worked Seth Rollins injury

– John Cena was asked who have been his all-time favorite opponents:

“I have a few wrestling soulmates. Those are Randy Orton, Edge, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and AJ Styles.”

– PWInsider reports that WWE talent are unhappy about Rollins’ kayfabe injury and the office “working the boys.”

“Obviously WWE can lie to anybody they want. They certainly lie to a lot of people. It would appear during the Seth Rollins situation, much of which has left a very unhealthy flavour in the mouths of a lot of people who work behind the scenes for the company, as well as talents who are in-ring performers.”