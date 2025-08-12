Dustin Rhodes and KC Navarro updates

– KC Navarro shares that after over a year of recovery, he’s ready to work hard and become his best self. He promises that in 2026, everyone will see the true him, moving from a dark past to a brighter future.
Today is the Day…I love you all…I hope you all support me through this!
1 year Plus of recovery but im ready to work hard and become the best version of myself
2026 you will all meet the REAL KC Navarro‼️
In FIR$T CLA$$ I was led by darkness…Now I’ll be brought back by… pic.twitter.com/pM069SVM2z
— KC Navarro (@KCwrestles) August 12, 2025
– Dustin Rhodes gives an update on his knees:
Pre Op work being done on my knees today. Iovera shots in the nerves hurts like a bitch. But now my knees feel no pain at the moment. Can't wait for August 21st to get here. Tired of this pain.
Plus the hole in my leg is almost healed thank God. pic.twitter.com/P80Oy9p4LX
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) August 12, 2025