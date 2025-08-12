Dominik Mysterio says pre-Summslam injury was legit, Roxanne Perez on beating Iyo Sky

– Dominik Mysterio (via Club 520 Podcast) confirms that his pre-SummerSlam rib injury was legitimate:
“I dislocated my two lower ribs and they were digging into my cartilage. That was why I was actually hurt, everyone thought I was faking it, but I was actually hurt.”
– Roxanne Perez brags about defeating Iyo Sky in a match this week on RAW:
Just pinned the former women’s world champ ugh I’m such a prodigy https://t.co/jdLYdwv1BX
— roxanne (@roxanne_wwe) August 12, 2025
That winning moment! ✨ #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/yKMrvbsZMF
— WWE India (@WWEIndia) August 12, 2025