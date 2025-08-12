Dominik Mysterio says pre-Summslam injury was legit, Roxanne Perez on beating Iyo Sky

– Dominik Mysterio (via Club 520 Podcast) confirms that his pre-SummerSlam rib injury was legitimate:

“I dislocated my two lower ribs and they were digging into my cartilage. That was why I was actually hurt, everyone thought I was faking it, but I was actually hurt.”

Roxanne Perez brags about defeating Iyo Sky in a match this week on RAW:

