Cody Rhodes on the creative process of turning heel, Naomi reportedly backstage at Raw

– Naomi was backstage at WWE Raw in Quebec earlier in the day, so her match being pulled was not a case of her not making it to the taping, reports PWInsider Elite. Whatever the reason was, it was very much kept quiet from other talents.

– Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Cody broke down the process, making it clear that any decision like turning heel isn’t made in isolation. He said it would involve key figures in WWE creative and top executives, and even then, he’d still have to execute the play as given. Well, so I play for the team. So if the coach tells me this is what we’re doing, I might have a question or two about it. I can weigh an objection or a comment, but also that’s the whole quarterback element — I’m going to run the play. So, when discussions like that… you have that writer room, Ed Kosky’s right there, you have Triple H, of course the final boss always present in a way, and Nick Khan — that would be a big discussion that we would all have. And I think heading into any event, not just SummerSlam, Triple H as a leader likes to lay out every single potential road we could go down… Where would it go? Is it just for shock? Is it not?.