Big E would love to see “Bloodsport Nattie” in WWE, preview for tonight’s NXT

– Big E (via WWE Raw Recap) says he’d love to see “Bloodsport Nattie” in the ring with Becky Lynch:

“(Natalya) has been a consistent mainstay of this division, so for her to still add wrinkles to her game and show different dimensions, although we’ve seen a lot of that outside of WWE, I would love to see elements of that here as well. I’m intrigued to see if things progress with Nattie and with Becky.”

– Preview for tonight’s WWE NXT

• Lash Legend vs Nia Jax

• Lola Vice & Kelani Jordan vs Jacy Jayne & Fallon Henley

• Oba Femi, Trick Williams, Je Von Evans & Moose vs DarkState

• Joe Hendry vs Charlie Dempsey

Say his name and he appears!@joehendry goes one-on-one with Charlie Dempsey TONIGHT on #WWENXT! 8ET/7CT on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/84iETRF4lB — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 12, 2025