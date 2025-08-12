Big E would love to see “Bloodsport Nattie” in WWE, preview for tonight’s NXT

By
staff
-
0
158

– Big E (via WWE Raw Recap) says he’d love to see “Bloodsport Nattie” in the ring with Becky Lynch:

“(Natalya) has been a consistent mainstay of this division, so for her to still add wrinkles to her game and show different dimensions, although we’ve seen a lot of that outside of WWE, I would love to see elements of that here as well. I’m intrigued to see if things progress with Nattie and with Becky.”

– Preview for tonight’s WWE NXT

• Lash Legend vs Nia Jax
Lola Vice & Kelani Jordan vs Jacy Jayne & Fallon Henley
Oba Femi, Trick Williams, Je Von Evans & Moose vs DarkState
• Joe Hendry vs Charlie Dempsey

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here