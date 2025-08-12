Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis reflects on his time in WWE, Nia Jax’s message for Lash Legend (video)

– Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis reflects on his time in WWE with a mix of regret and determination. He says, “I’m a performer. I’m a performer, I’m an actor. I know I’m supposed to be in front of the camera, and I really wish that I could have shown that more in WWE. But, that is not up to me.” Despite feeling like he didn’t fully showcase his talents, he’s motivated to keep improving. He shares advice from Kofi Kingston, who told him, “You gotta do more. You gotta do more, man,” which has stuck with him as a personal mantra. Ashante also recalls John Cena’s guidance: “You gotta control the controllable,” meaning he focuses on what’s within his power — like how he looks, his in-ring skills, his speaking ability, and his overall presentation. He laughs as he adds, “You definitely can control that (your attitude), which I have definitely done.”

(Source: LiMPiN AiNT EASY w/ Timmy Baltimore)

– Nia Jax’s message to Lash Legend ahead of tonight’s WWE NXT

"I am the most dominant woman in the WWE." Nia Jax has a message for @lashlegendwwe… pic.twitter.com/2hIX4VHjiR — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 12, 2025

“You think you’re most dominant woman in WWE? You’re gonna find out tonight what the entire world already knows – I am the most dominant woman in WWE.

“You’re gonna get SQUASHED by Nia Jax”