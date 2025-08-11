WWE News and Notes

– Ivy Nile opened up about switching up her signature style, revealing, “I’ve had my hair braided for five years straight, ever since I debuted in wrestling, it’s been just braids.” She explained that the change wasn’t prompted by anyone else, saying, “I just thought of (changing the hairstyle) one day and I did it. No one told me to do braids, by the way, everyone thinks everyone’s making me do something.” Nile made it clear that her look has always been self-driven, adding, “The braids were my idea and this was my idea.”

(Source: Insight with Chris Van Vliet)

– Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri tonight on WWE RAW is now advertised as a Women’s Intercontinental Championship match.

– Just announced for Raw tonight:

AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio & El Grande Americano

– JBL and Corey Graves will be the English commentators for TripleMania XXXIII.