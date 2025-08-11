WWE counter programming AEW All Out, Judgment Day & Lola Vice booked for TripleMania

Steve Gerweck
– WWE to add premium live event in September on same day as AEW All Out.

POST Wrestling spoke with multiple sources with knowledge of the WWE event schedule, who confirmed that a yet-to-be-announced PLE (premium live event) will take place on Saturday, September 20, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Lola Vice will team with Mr. Iguana & Nino Hamburguesa to face The Judgment Day at Triplemania

