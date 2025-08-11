Video: Heyman on the WWE creative process: “I’m not there on a weekly basis”

While speaking to Ariel Helwani, Paul Heyman commented on how much involvement he has with WWE’s creative process in 2025…

‘I’m not there on a weekly basis. Long-term meetings I’m in. So, when we start talking about next year’s WrestleMania, or the year after WrestleMania, or the year after that’s WrestleMania, or next year’s Royal Rumble, or Elimination Chamber, or this year’s Survivor Series—when we start planning things out, I go to those meetings.”

“I’m not exposed to the weekly grind like the other writers, who deserve a ton of credit. They’re exposed to that weekly grind. I’m not exposed to that.”