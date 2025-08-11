UFC signs exclusive deal with Paramount, Matt Morgan critical of WWE’s move to ESPN/Karrion Kross

– UFC has now agreed a 7-year, $7.7 billion exclusive American media rights deal with Paramount. This means that all UFC events will stream on Paramount+ and select events airing on CBS. Paramount+ will not charge their viewers any additional fees… effectively eliminating the UFC PPV model.

– Former WWE star Matt Morgan blasts the company for Karrion Kross situation and their $29.99 price on ESPN:

WHAT ARE WE EVEN THINKING HERE, #WWE @WWE @TripleH @netflix #Netflix #ESPN @espn literally your most creative talent of them all! The guy whose name they were chanting when you accidentally heard it as “We Want Brock“ instead of what they were really chanting which was “WE WANT KROSS” the very millisecond triple H got out on stage for the post-interview after your last PLE! You’re asking for $29.99 a month on your ESPN app, & ain’t none of us doing it without @realKILLERkross on the show in a featured role. #FullStop

