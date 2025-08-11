Tony Atlas on not being invited for the Hulk Hogan tributes, Dirty Dom on Rollins cashing in MITB case

Tony Atlas opened up about not being part of WWE’s Hulk Hogan tributes, saying “I’m kind of glad that they didn’t invite me because then I would only have been there for the money, not for him.”

(Source: Portland Press Herald)

– Dominik Mysterio mentioned that he was quite pleased when Seth Rollins cashed in on CM Punk at SummerSlam.

“I was a fan, you know, watching SummerSlam night one, and I was extremely sad and depressed when I saw that he (CM Punk) had won the title. You know, just not because he had won it, just because, you know, I don’t think he deserves it. I don’t think he deserves to be in that spot. But at the end of the day, I was smiling from ear to ear when I saw Seth Freakin’ Rollins.

In lucha tradition and lucha culture, when you debut with someone, you call them a padrino, right? So in lucha terms, Seth is my godfather when it comes to this. So I was so excited when I heard his music, but then he came out in crutches, so I was like, damn, now this is just like a teaser. He drops the crutches. I was so stoked, smiling from ear to ear, screaming, I was just happy. Other than night two at SummerSlam, that was my favorite moment of the weekend.”

(source: The Wrestling Classic)