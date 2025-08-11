Recent title changes

– Priscilla Kelly posing with her new ACW Fire Women’s Championship.
And new #HellsFavoriteChampion pic.twitter.com/QztC5Z1cbF
— Priscilla Kelly (@HellsFavoritePK) August 11, 2025
– Abadon is the MPX Champion
#ANDNEW MPX WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPION!!! ABADON! @abadon_x13 #MPXWHORUNSTHEWORLD pic.twitter.com/gGtqDENw5w
— Metroplex Wrestling (@MPXWrestling) August 10, 2025
…we were asked to get comment from @abadon_x13 after their MPX Women’s Championship win…
Please watch so our efforts weren’t in vain…#MPXWHORUNSTHEWORLD pic.twitter.com/VsrNTfVBcS
— Metroplex Wrestling (@MPXWrestling) August 10, 2025
– Trevor Lee won the AAW Heavyweight Championship.
#ANDNEW AAW Heavyweight Champion
TREVOR LEE
Defeated: Ren Jones
Event: Take No Prisoners
Location: Berwyn Eagles Club – Berwyn, IL
Date: 8/09/2025
: @KarlAlanMedia #AAWTNP @TrevorLeePro pic.twitter.com/ncreHoGQ1m
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) August 10, 2025