Notes on Hulk Hogan, Sting, Lex Luger, and Teddy Long

– Grind Time Wrestling Academy announced:

TEDDY LONG SEMINAR THIS THURSDAY

WWE Hall of Famer & Legendary GM Teddy Long is coming to Grind Time Wrestling Academy THIS THURSDAY at 8PM for a live seminar & Q&A!

This is your chance to learn from a true icon who: ✅ Started in the NWA and worked his way up from ring crew to manager

✅ Made history as the first African-American GM of SmackDown

✅ Managed legends like Mark Henry, Doom, Rodney Mack & more

✅ Helped launch the careers of Sheamus, Kofi Kingston, Jack Swagger

✅ Created unforgettable moments on Raw, SmackDown, and ECW

✅ Known for iconic catchphrases like “Holla Holla Playa!” and “You goin’ one-on-one with The Undertaker!”

Open to all wrestlers, and trainees

$45 per participant

**PayPal – Dmacbrand@gmail.com or cash/card in person

FREE for all currently enrolled Grind Time students

Grind Time Wrestling Academy – Centerline, MI

This Thursday | 8PM (8/14/25)

This is a rare, can’t-miss opportunity to learn from one of the most respected minds in the game. Come get the knowledge, hear the stories, and ask your questions!

Message us to reserve your spot NOW before it fills up!