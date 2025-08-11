Naomi not cleared to wrestle, title match cancelled

WWE has announced that Naomi is NOT medically cleared to face IYO SKY tonight on RAW.

Their scheduled Women’s World Championship match in Quebec has now been canceled and the company will provide a full update during RAW tonight.

BREAKING NEWS: Naomi is not medically cleared to compete and therefore her scheduled match against Iyo Sky will not take place tonight on Monday Night Raw. Tune into tonight for continuing coverage on this developing story. — WWE (@WWE) August 11, 2025